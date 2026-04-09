North Korea says its latest weapons tests included missiles with cluster-bomb warheads

The report by North Korean state media came a day after South Korea's military said it detected North Korea firing multiple missiles from an eastern coastal area in its second round of launches in two days.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the tests lasted three days starting Monday and also included demonstrations of anti-aircraft weapons, purported electromagnetic weapons systems and carbon-fiber bombs.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles launched on Wednesday flew 240 to 700 km before falling into the sea, and that it also detected at least one projectile launched on Tuesday from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.