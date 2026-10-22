North Korea says it will resume propaganda broadcasts across border into South Korea

Kim Yo Jong, her brother's top spokesperson on Washington and Seoul, made the announcement on Wednesday after visiting front-line areas where North Korean troops are reinforcing the border. She renewed a threat to retaliate against any South Korean provocation aimed at the fortification work.

In a follow-up statement on Thursday, she said the North would place "new counter means" on alert along the border and have its loudspeakers on "standby" within days.

North Korea has been adding mines, barbed wire fences, anti-tank barriers and other fortifications to what is already one of the world's most heavily-armed borders as Kim Jong Un pushes a hard line toward Seoul.