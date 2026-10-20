North Korea releases "proof of life" photos of Kim Jong Un after death rumours: Report

However, the photographs have not been independently authenticated, and it remains unclear exactly when they were taken. One photograph showed Kim bending forward to inspect a small pink shoe held by a woman, while another captured him gesturing with his arms outstretched as he appeared to address an official. A third image showed him reaching towards the sleeve of a woman's coat displayed on a mannequin.

On the sidelines, Wanjun Xie, a US-based Chinese dissident associated with the China Democracy Party, said in a post on X on Monday, "Rumours of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been circulating online for days, but Kim Jong Un has not yet made a public appearance to deny them. This indirectly confirms that the rumours of Kim Jong Un's death are likely true. Furthermore, it is rumoured that after Kim Jong-un's death, the North Korean regime has not been transferred to his daughter Kim Ju-ae, but is currently in the hands of his sister Kim Yo-jong.