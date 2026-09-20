North Korea launches projectile toward the sea

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff the launch happened on North Korea's east coast but gave no further details.

The launch comes as North Korea is engaging in a run of weapons tests even after US President Donald Trump recently scaled back a military exercise with South Korea in an apparent effort to revive diplomacy with leader Kim Jong Un.

Earlier this month, North Korea said it had conducted a joint live-fire drill involving missiles, artillery and drones that it claimed demonstrated “huge destructive power.” The test included firing different types of weapons simultaneously, likely aiming at developing the ability to overwhelm South Korean and US air defences.