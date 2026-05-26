North Korea launches ballistic missile, other weapons over sea in latest show of force

South Korea's military said that it closely monitors activities in North Korea. It said that South Korea, with a solid alliance with the US, maintains a readiness to repel any provocations by North Korea.

It was North Korea's first weapons launch event since April 19, when the country fired multiple short-range missiles in what state media described as a demonstration of cluster bomb warheads.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has focused on modernising his nuclear and missile arsenals since his nuclear diplomacy with US President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. In recent years, Kim has expanded ties with Russia by sending troops and conventional arms to support its war efforts against Ukraine. Kim has also pushed to cement cooperation with China, North Korea's economic pipeline.