North Korea launches another missile towards sea ahead of US-South Korean military drills

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said a ballistic missile fired from the North's eastern coastal Wonsan area around 6 am flew more than 700 km. It said South Korea remains ready to repel any provocations by North Korea in cooperation with the United States.

South Korea's presidential national security council issued a statement urging North Korea to stop ballistic missile launches, which it said are “acts of provocation” that defy UN Security Council resolutions.

Multiple UN Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from launching ballistic missiles. But North Korea has ramped up ballistic and other weapons testing activities to expand its nuclear and missile arsenals since Kim's high-stakes diplomacy with US President Donald Trump fell apart in 2019. Experts say Kim likely hopes to use his enlarged arsenals to wrest concessions from the US, such as relaxing of international economic sanctions on the North.

Japan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday it also spotted a suspected ballistic missile launch from North Korea. It said it didn't detect the weapon reaching Japan's exclusive economic zone, suggesting it was believed to have fallen further away from the Japanese coast.