North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward the sea, dials up pressure on US

The launches were the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations by North Korea even after US President Donald Trump scaled back a joint military exercise with South Korea last month in an apparent effort to revive diplomacy with the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.

The two missile launches -- about three hours apart -- were conducted from North Korea's eastern coastal Wonsan area. The first missile flew about 450 kilometres while the second one flew more than 600 kilometres, both toward the North's eastern waters, South Korea's military said.

The missiles eventually ended up in the sea. South Korea's presidential office urged North Korea to immediately halt ballistic missile launches that are banned by UN Security Council resolutions. The South's military said it maintains readiness to repel any provocations by the North under a solid alliance with the United States.

Japan's Defence Ministry said it detected a suspected North Korean missile earlier Sunday but that the weapon did not land in its territorial waters.