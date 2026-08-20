North Korea fires barrage of missiles toward sea after dismissing overture from Trump

US President Donald Trump earlier ordered the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, just before they began on Monday. Trump cited what he said was a good relationship with Kim and South Korea's refusal to support him over the war in Iran.

On Wednesday, the South Korean and US militaries confirmed they shortened the 11-day drills by about half and cancelled some field training exercises. The reduction of the exercises raised worries about the allies' joint defence posture.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, dismissed Trump's overture later Wednesday, saying "the provocative, aggressive nature of the drills won't change even though their duration and size were reduced.”

“If the US calculates that it can propagate its recent measure as the one of so-called good faith, they will not get the desired answer,” she said in a statement.

She denied Trump's claim that Kim Jong Un had responded to his request for a conversation.

Kim Yo Jong still refrained from the typical North Korean reaction of fiery rhetoric and said personal relations between her brother and Trump are “still excellent.” That signals North Korea would want to wait for Trump to make bigger concessions before returning to talks.

When asked by reporters Wednesday if he would be meeting with Kim Jong Un this year, Trump said that “Yeah, I will be.” He wouldn't answer a question about whether he is exchanging letters with Kim but said he gets along with him.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield is one of the main military exercises conducted by the US and South Korea annually to enhance their ability to cope with potential North Korean aggression. Washington and Seoul say their drills are defensive in nature, but North Korea calls them an invasion rehearsal and often reacts with weapons tests.