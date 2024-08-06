Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt in Bangladesh: coordinators of students' movement

DHAKA: Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday.

In a video posted on social media early Tuesday morning, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

"We took 24 hours to announce a framework for the interim government. However, considering the emergency situation, we are announcing it now," Nahid said.

"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid, flanked by two other coordinators.

His announcement comes hours after President Mohammed Shahabuddin said an interim government would be formed after dissolving the parliament as soon as possible. In a televised address to the nation late Monday night, the president also ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases.

Nahid urged the president to take steps as soon as possible to form an interim government headed by Dr Yunus.

He said the names of the other members of the interim government would be announced soon.

On the widespread violence, he said it was being carried out by the "ousted fascists and their collaborators" to foil the revolution.

"As there is anarchy in the country, and insecurity over people's lives, we are urging the president to take immediate and effective steps to restore law and order in the country, and that freedom-seeking students will also be on the streets to assist law enforcement forces,” he added.

"No government other than the one proposed by the students will be accepted. As we have said, no military government, or one backed by the military, or a government of fascists, will be accepted," Nahid said.

Bangladesh descended into chaos on Monday as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests that have killed more than 300 people in a fortnight.

Hasina's residence Sudha Sadan and other establishments were attacked, vandalised and set on fire in the capital after her departure. The residences and business establishments of ministers, party MPs and leaders of Hasina's Awami League government were also attacked in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.