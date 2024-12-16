No mention of Mujibur Rahman in his Victory Day address, Yunus celebrates end of Hasina's 'autocratic government'

DHAKA: Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus led Bangladesh Monday in marking the 54th Victory Day, his speech making no mention of founding leader Mujibur Rahman while calling deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration the “world’s worst autocratic government”.

“Bijoy Dibosh” commemorates the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces and the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. ‘Bangabandhu’ Mujibur Rahman is seen as the independence movement’s iconic figure.

His daughter Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, after massive student-led protests against her government. Nobel laureate Yunus then took over as head of an interim government.

In his televised address to the nation, Yunus indicated that elections might be held by early 2026.

"Broadly speaking, the election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026," he said.

The country could not build on its achievements because of its own faults and, of late, a “monstrous autocratic government” had grabbed power, he said in an apparent reference to Hasina’s Awami league government.

He said the ouster of the “world’s worst autocratic government” amid a mass upsurge added extra significance to the celebration this year.

Yunus and Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin separately paid tributes to Liberation War martyrs at the National Memorial on the outskirts of the capital.

“I recall the millions of martyrs including numerous children and juveniles, youths’ and the elderly people’s sacrifices that made possible the achievement of our independence,” he said.

His speech, however, made no mention of the political leadership in 1971 and of Mujibur Rahman –- a sharp departure from previous Victory Day addresses.

Critics accuse his interim government of trying to erase Mujibur Rahman’s legacy. The authorities have earlier announced a decision to phase out the currency notes currently in circulation. The new ones will not carry Rahman’s image.

On Monday, Army bugles played the Last Post, commemorating those killed during the 1971 War.

East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta accompanied Yunus at the celebrations.

Deviating from tradition, Bangladesh did not stage a Victory Day Parade in the capital.

“The army is currently engaged in activities across the country, and organising the parade requires advance preparation, which wasn't feasible this year," Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farook-e-Azam told the Daily Star newspaper.

But he said the celebration would be inclusive for all with 'Victory Fairs' across the country featuring art and craft exhibits and agricultural product displays, and showcasing domestic goods.

He said schools were hosting their own events as part of the festivities and cultural programmes would include the participation of children, women and men, making the celebration inclusive for all.

"The shift in the celebration format aims to bring more active public involvement and create a festive atmosphere in every part of the country," Azam said.

The liberation movement began when the West Pakistan leadership refused to hand over power to the Awami League in line with the 1970 election results. India backed Bengali guerrillas and dealt with mass migration of people from Bangladesh.

Eight Indian military veterans of the Liberation War travelled to Dhaka this year to mark Victory Day. Similarly, eight Bangladesh veterans were in Kolkata to join the Vijay Diwas celebrations.

In his speech, Yunus indicated that elections would be held in 2025 or early 2026 after updating the voters’ list.

"From now on, the responsibility has been entrusted to them to start the process of forming the future government. They have started their preparations. They have a lot of work to do," he told a local news agency, referring to the Election Reforms Commission.

"We have to make sure that the names of all those who have become eligible to vote in the last 15 years are included in the voters' list. This is a big task," he said.

He said after the student the student uprising there is no room for making any mistakes. Many young people who were deprived of this right in the past will vote for the first time, he added.