No dates set for second round of Iran-US talks: Pakistan

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi's statement comes amidst reports that another round of talks is possible after the latest contacts made by the Pakistani side with regional leaders, including the Iranian leadership.

Andrabi said in response to a query that “no dates have been set as yet”, as he avoided rejecting the possibility of the second round of talks.

When asked about the arrival and composition of the delegations for a second round of dialogue, he said, "Who will come, how large the delegation will be, who will stay, and who will leave — this is for the parties to decide.”