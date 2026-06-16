No clarity on nuclear issue

But the details on the future of Iran’s nuclear programme have not been settled. Those issues will be negotiated in the 60 days after two sides are scheduled to sign the agreement on Friday.

The text of the accord has not been released and both sides are spinning their versions of it, making it difficult to know precisely what Iran has promised. For example, Iran has in principle agreed to suspend enriching uranium for some years, but the two sides have yet to agree on how long that will be.