Nijjar killing: Not ruling out probe, says EAM

LONDON: India is not ruling out an investigation into Canada’s allegations about the involvement of the India government’s agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in that country but wants it to provide evidence to back its claims, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question during an interview with veteran journalist Lionel Barber, Jaishankar, who is in London for a five-day official visit, said, “If you have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence because we are not ruling out an investigation.” He emphasised that Canada has not shared any evidence with India to support its allegations.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September of a ‘potential’ involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India rejected Trudeau’s allegations as ‘absurd’ and “motivated”.

Jaishankar said that he was in touch with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on the issue. Jaishankar alleged that Canadian authorities took no action during the attacks on the High Commission of India in Canada and the High Commission and Consulate General.