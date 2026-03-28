Nighttime strikes kill 5 in Ukraine as Zelenskyy discusses drone defence during UAE visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, made an unannounced visit to the UAE as Kyiv seeks to use its drone defence expertise to help Arab states blunt Iran's attacks.

Two people were killed and at least 11 more were injured in a nighttime Russian drone strike on Odesa, according to the head of the region, Serhii Lysak. According to his Telegram posts, the attack damaged a maternity hospital and private houses in the major Black Sea port city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the “massive” strike involved more than 60 drones.