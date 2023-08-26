Niger's junta orders French ambassador to leave within 48 hours

NIAMEY: Niger's junta has ordered the French ambassador to Niger to leave the country within 48 hours, according to a press statement issued by Niger's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The junta decided to revoke the accreditation of the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, following several actions contrary to Niger's national interests, said the press statement on Friday.

The actions included the French ambassador's refusal to respond to an invitation by Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, the press statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday night that they will not accept the request of Niger's junta, saying "the military government does not have the authority to order France to withdraw its envoys," AFP reported.

Niger's soldiers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, hours after the President was allegedly held hostage.