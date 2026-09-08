Nicaragua tells top UN court Germany is violating international law by selling weapons to Israel

Nicaragua argued that Germany is violating international law by “facilitating” acts of genocide in Gaza by providing arms and other military support to Israel, in proceedings at the International Court of Justice. Berlin denies the allegation.

While the case centres on Germany, it indirectly takes aim at Israel's campaign in Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. Israel, which isn't a party in the proceedings, strongly denies that its actions amount to acts of genocide. The preliminary hearings focus on whether the court has jurisdiction.

The proceedings are the latest legal attempt to rein in Israel's military campaign by a country with historic ties to the Palestinian people, after South Africa accused Israel of genocide at the same court in 2023.

“It is impossible that with the type of political, commercial and military relations of Germany with Israel, they could not be aware, or normally should have been aware, of the serious risk that acts that could amount to genocide were being committed by Israel,” Nicaragua's top lawyer, Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez, told the court.