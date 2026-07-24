The Republican administration this week urged leading US Senators to rename Penn Station as it undertakes a projected USD 8 billion redesign of the dreary, underground Manhattan transit hub that also happens to be the busiest in the western hemisphere.

But the US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in a Wednesday letter seeking congressional funding approval for the rehab and other major transportation priorities, stopped short of saying what the station's moniker should be changed to.

Spokespersons for the transportation agency provided the letter but didn't respond to follow up questions Thursday.

Duffy has made it no secret he would welcome seeing his current boss' name etched across the rail station's facade.

“I imagine you're asking, 'Is this going to be Trump Station?' ” the former Wisconsin congressman said last summer as officials sought bids for the project's master developer. “I think that has a nice ring to it.”