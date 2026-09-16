New Zealand Parliament approves India FTA, tariffs to fall on most exports

McClay said the vote showed strong parliamentary support for the agreement and its expected economic benefits.

He said the FTA would give New Zealand exporters greater access to India, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies.

According to McClay, 57 per cent of New Zealand exports to India will become duty-free when the agreement takes effect.

Once fully implemented, tariffs will be removed or significantly reduced on 95 per cent of exports.

The minister further noted that kiwifruit industry alone is expected to save about NZ$125 million in tariffs over five years.