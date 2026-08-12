New York woman pleads guilty to smuggling Indians into US through Canada border

Stacey Taylor, 43, of Plattsburgh, New York, was involved in a failed human smuggling operation in January 2025 involving people from India who were illegally brought into the United States.

According to court documents, US Border Patrol agents stopped Taylor’s vehicle near Churubusco, New York, in the early morning hours of January 20, 2025, and discovered four men inside her vehicle.

Agents then determined that the four men -- three from India and one from Canada -- had just illegally crossed the US-Canadian border without inspection in freezing weather.