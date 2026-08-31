New US missile appears to have killed Iranian civilians far from its blast site, expert report says

US touted use of PrSMs in Iran, but denied attacking Lamerd

In a post to X on March 1, the day after Lamerd was struck, US Central Command included what munitions experts say was an image of the PrSM being fired during the Iran operation. Three days later, it touted that PrSMs — in a “historic first” — had been used in Iran, though not where.

Several weeks later, as reports about the strikes in Lamerd garnered media attention, a spokesperson for Central Command said in a statement that US forces did not launch PrSMs or any weapons into Lamerd on February 28, and that they do not target civilians.

The spokesperson said footage of one of the strikes suggested it was an Iranian Hoveyzeh cruise missile.

Weapons experts said a missile seen in security camera video from Lamerd does not match that Iranian model, which has a rounded engine.

The Israeli military told AP it did not strike anywhere in Iran as far south as Lamerd on the first day of the war, and experts said Israel's military is not known to have missiles that detonate midair.

When asked about Airwars' and AP's findings, US Central Command reiterated its denial of responsibility, saying that was based on an earlier review of what happened there. Its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, also told Congress in May that they were only investigating one case of US fire killing civilians — a strike on an Iranian school in Minab.