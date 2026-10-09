New US indictment charges Maduro with overseeing machine of repression, torture of Americans

Maduro, who served as Venezuela's president from 2013 until his capture in January, has been under investigation for years by the International Criminal Court over allegations of crimes against humanity, tied to his crackdown on opponents. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

He and his wife pleaded not guilty in the US drug case, which accused them of conspiring to flood the US with cocaine. Their attorneys have asked for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that they have immunity as the leader and first lady of a foreign country.

Flores' lawyers unsuccessfully asked a judge Thursday to release her on house arrest due to medical concerns.

Alleged torture victims included US citizens

The revised indictment covers allegations of torture stretching back to Maduro's ascent to power in 2013, when he took over as president from his mentor Hugo Chávez, who died of cancer that year.

At the time, Maduro, a former bus driver lacking his predecessor's military pedigree, was struggling to make inroads with the armed forces — historically the arbiter of political disputes in Venezuela — as the oil-dependent economy began spiraling out of control and government opponents took to the streets.

Fearing a barracks revolt, Maduro authorized Venezuela's feared DGCIM military intelligence agency to use torture against military insiders and opponents he saw as threatening his grip on power, prosecutors allege.

While the indictment doesn't name the alleged victims, the descriptions of the deaths and imprisonment match those of several high-profile Maduro opponents. They include Leopoldo López, who spent more than three years in prison for leading anti-government protests, and former Chávez Defense Minister Raúl Baduel, who died in custody in 2021. Also described is the shocking death of Fernando Albán, an opposition politician whose fall from the 10th floor of an intelligence agency building was later determined by a U.S. court to be a “murder for hire.”

Three American victims of torture were also described in the indictment.