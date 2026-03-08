New strikes light up the night in Tehran as Israel vows 'many surprises'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he has ruled out having Kurds join the Iran war. Trump said Kurdish fighters in the region are willing to assist in efforts to topple the Iranian government, but their involvement would make the conflict more complicated.

"The war is complicated enough without having -- getting the Kurds involved," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Iranian state media confirmed the strike on the oil facility as Associated Press video showed the horizon glowing against the night sky. Israel's military confirmed new strikes that shook neighbourhoods in Tehran's east and south but did not comment on targets.