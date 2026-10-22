New Mexico attorney general accuses Epstein attorney, accountant of abuse cover-up at ranch

The lawsuit seeks to stop attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn from accepting any payments from Epstein's estate, estimated at more than USD 100 million.

Indyke worked as Epstein's attorney for roughly two decades. Both he and Kahn have testified in Congress that they did not know about Epstein's abuse, though New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has a different view.

“None of this could be done by just one man,” Torrez said. “This was something that was facilitated, that was made possible by handlers, by lawyers, by accountants, by others who have yet to face real consequences.”

He said Indyke and Kahn “stand to benefit substantially” from Epstein's estate unless a court intervenes.

“Those resources rightfully belong in the hands of survivors,” Torrez said, referring to victims of Epstein's abuse.

Phone and email messages seeking comment from attorneys for Indyke and Kahn were not immediately returned Wednesday. The US Justice Department did not immediately return an email seeking comment on any federal investigation of the pair in New Mexico.