New lawsuit against Bill Cosby by 9 women alleging sexual assault

LOS ANGELES: Actor Bill Cosby faces a new sexual assault lawsuit, this one in the state of Nevada. A case in the name of nine women was filed in the US District Court for Nevada, alleging that the disgraced actor and comedian exercised his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault the individuals named in the case, reports ‘Variety’.

As per NBC News, a group of the women will speak in an interview on ‘NBC News Daily’. Pam Joy Abeyta, Lili Bernard, Rebecca Cooper, Janice Dickinson, Linda Kirkpatrick, Janice Baker Kinney, Angela Leslie, Lise-Lotte Lublin and Heidi Thomas are named in the case.

Cosby was convicted of a criminal sexual assault charge in Pennsylvania in April 2018. However, in 2021, the actor was released from prison after spending nearly three years behind bars; the conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court. The actor, now 85 years old, has discussed plans for a comedy tour.

In a statement to ‘Variety’, Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, confirms the new lawsuit and opposes the claims detailed in it. Cosby has continued to deny similar allegations levied against him over the years.

“It’s interesting that these ‘Look Back Windows’ are formulating only in those states (New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles and Nevada) where many of Mr. Cosby’s alleged accusers reside. It makes all Americans ask the question, ‘Who’s funding these alleged accusers and who’s funding these lawmakers?'” Wyatt wrote.

The statement further read, “Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of [the] United States, but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets a” knowing that these women are not fighting for victims a” but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed. From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against MrCosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom”.

More than 60 women have made public statements accusing Cosby of varying degrees of sexual misconduct.