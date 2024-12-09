New International ferry service to kickstart between India-Sri Lanka from January

CHENNAI: In an effort to increase the patronage for people looking to travel between India and Sri Lanka, a new international ferry service has been added to the already existing operations from Nagapattinam to Kangesan from January next year, as per a report from Maalaimalar.

To promote culture and tourism of India and Sri Lanka, the first international ferry service was launched from Nagapattinam to Kangesan in October 2023. However, patronage for this service increased when several tourists and business owners began to use the service frequently.

Owing to the increasing demand, several traders have been repeatedly requesting an additional ferry service between the destinations for the past few months.

Following this, the Subham Shipping Company, which already operates the ferry 'Sivaganga' between India and Sri Lanka, has agreed to add one more ferry with a passenger capacity of 250 members to the fleet from January.

The news was announced recently at the Nautilus seminar that was held in Nagapattinam, where people in the maritime sector were briefed about the various job opportunities in the shipping industry. During the seminar, local seafarers were promised to be given priority for job opportunities on commercial and tourist ships.