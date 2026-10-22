New Delhi rejects UN rapporteur's description of Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company as 'India-based'

He said this presents member states with a fait accompli, an unfortunate situation for an organisation already facing challenges to its legitimacy.

"It is in this context that we would like to point out some particularly glaring inaccuracies as far as my country is concerned," Puri said.

He underlined that the report by Saul said that in 2003, the Security Council listed the leader of one criminal group, "the India-based D-Company", for association with Al-Qaeda.

"Read in isolation, this line paints a very different picture from the actual reality,” Puri said.

Strongly rejecting the description of D-Company as India-based, Puri said the criminal organisation and its listed leader, Dawood Ibrahim, have been wanted in India in connection with terror attacks since 1993.

"This is clearly written in the narrative summary of reasons of listing under the 1267 sanctions regime,” he said, referring to the UN Security Council's Al-Qaeda sanctions regime.