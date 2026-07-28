Netanyahu's first meeting with Trump since Iran war began is chance to smooth over strains

Trump and Netanyahu's relationship ebbed before

Trump has had a hot-and-cold history with Netanyahu over the years, but upon his return to the White House last year, their alliance seemed stronger than ever. When they started the war together in February, it was with a united front, touting their respective militaries as acting in lockstep to take out Iran's leadership and pave the way for a government more friendly to the West.

But as Iran fought back sending drones and missiles slamming into US bases and high-rises in cities in the Gulf, and choking off the Strait of Hormuz Trump came under immense pressure both at home and by allies in the region to end the conflict.

Since then, Netanyahu, who wanted to continue the fighting in Iran and against its ally, Hezbollah, in Lebanon, has been sidelined as Trump sought a deal with Tehran.

His visit to the White House this week comes as the disagreements with Trump and Vice President JD Vance have burst into the open over the war in Iran and more.

“The Americans are making it clear to the Israelis they are the ones who are running the war,” Israeli journalist and political analyst Amit Segal wrote Monday in the daily newspaper, Israel Hayom. “It is clear to everyone that Israel has been put in the back seat.”

Netanyahu keeping focus on Iran's nuclear programme

With US-Iran tensions flaring again in recent weeks, Netanyahu plans to share with Trump Israeli intelligence on Tehran's nuclear program, according to a person familiar with Netanyahu's visit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

On Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, Netanyahu said he hoped to sit down with Trump “to hear what he has in mind” for Iran.

“Because I think, in many ways, it's his decision” on how to move forward, Netanyahu said. “If he can do so without returning to intense military fighting, that's fine. Why not?

"But one way or the other, they have to end their nuclear programme,” he said of Iran.

Netanyahu also used the interview to warn Iran against attacking his country, saying Israel's response would be “very forceful”.