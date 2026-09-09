Netanyahu will make quick trip to speak at UN after Mamdani urged his arrest, diplomat says

Ambassador Danny Danon accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of “doing politics” when he called the prime minister a “war criminal” and called for his arrest, which he had to withdraw because New York City does not have authority to take Netanyahu into custody.

“You know, it became very trendy to do politics by blaming Israel,” Danon said. He stressed, “For us, it's important the prime minister will come.”

Netanyahu has become an increasingly polarising figure over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Mamdani, whose office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Tuesday, has pointed to the arrest warrant issued by the world's top war crimes tribunal against Netanyahu in November 2024, accusing him and another Israeli official of crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court warrant said there was reason to believe Netanyahu used “starvation as a weapon of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeting civilians in the campaign against Hamas – charges Israel denies.

While New York City does not have legal authority to execute an ICC arrest warrant, Mamdani has encouraged the federal government to do so.