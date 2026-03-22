Netanyahu visits site of Iranian missile attack, claims US-Israel fighting for entire world

Netanyahu was visiting the southern Israeli city of Arad which faced Iranian missile strikes on Saturday evening when he also said his country and the US are fighting together on behalf of everyone.

“If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. They're using that as a mass murder weapon.

“Luckily, no one was killed, but that's due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians,” Netanyahu said.

Pointing out that Iran fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Diego Garcia, Netanyahu said, “That's 4,000 kilometres. I've been warning all the time. They now have the capacity to reach deep into Europe. They already have fired on European countries -- Cyprus. They are putting everyone in their sights.”

For the past two decades, Israel has been referring to the Iranian ballistic missile programme, arguing that such weapons with nuclear capabilities would pose a grave threat not only to itself but also to Europe.

Iran fired missiles at the UK-US air base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean on Saturday.