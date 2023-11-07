Netanyahu tells foreign ambassadors to Israel 'This battle is your battle'

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the Kirya (IDF headquarters) in Tel Aviv, met with approximately 80 foreign ambassadors to Israel who expressed their support for Israel and who said that they would work - each one in their own country - so that what occurred on October 7th would never be forgotten.

"What we see is a broader battle between civilization and barbarism," Netanyahu told them.

"The barbarism is led by an axis of terror. The Axis of Terror is led by Iran. It includes Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and their other minions. They seek to bring the Middle East and the world back to a dark age. They seek to torpedo, to derail any progress towards peace and the progress and the promise that we had in our budding peace treaties with our Arab neighbours. If they go strong, if they're not defeated, they will derail this process, and they will imperil the entire Middle East. If the Middle East falls to the axis of terror, Europe will be next and no one will be safe. This is not a local battle. This is a global battle. The paramount need is to defeat this axis" he said.

"There is no substitute for victory," he added.

"We will defeat Hamas. We will dismantle Hamas. We will offer the people of Gaza and the entire people of the Middle East a real future, a future of promise and hope. But this requires victory.

We have the will and we have the power to do so. We will win. And we believe that all civilized powers should back us in this effort because this battle is your battle and our victory is your victory" the Israeli Prime Minister said.