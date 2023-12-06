Netanyahu slams global silence on Hamas sexual violence against Israeli women

TEL AVIV: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the United Nations, human right groups and women's right groups globally on their silence over the cruel rape and sexual assault on Israeli women during the October 7 Hamas attack in Southern Israel.

In a press conference late Tuesday, the Israel Prime Minister asked the human rights organisations, women's rights organisations and the United Nations as to whether they remained silent because those who bore the sexual abuses, rape and mutilation happened to be Jewish Women.

Netanyahu also said that he had listened to the gory tales of women hostages in Gaza being abused, and added that he was addressing the press conference after listening to the terrible moments that the hostages had gone through in Hamas captivity.

He said, “I urge all civilised leaders, governments and nations to speak up against these atrocities on Israeli women.”

The Prime Minister of Israel also said that the IDF was making advances in south Gaza and added that the Hamas will be getting the taste of firepower more in the days to come.