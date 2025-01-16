Netanyahu says Cabinet won't meet over ceasefire until Hamas backs down from 'last minute crisis'

Begin typing your search...

    Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt "to extort last minute concessions." It did not elaborate.

    AuthorAPAP|16 Jan 2025 2:25 PM IST
    Netanyahu says Cabinet wont meet over ceasefire until Hamas backs down from last minute crisis
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 

    TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday his Cabinet won't meet to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal until Hamas backs down from what it called a “last minute crisis.”

    Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt “to extort last minute concessions.” It did not elaborate.

    The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal Thursday.

