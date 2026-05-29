Netanyahu cites India's 'crazy love' for Israel amid global criticism

"We are expanding our alliances and what you are talking about is expanding these alliances to a large space. And the larger space is really our unique relationship with a huge power called India," Netanyahu said in a video released by the Government Press Office.

Referring to international criticism of Israel, he said: "I will say this: we face delegitimisation in much of the world – but not in India. In India, there is an absolutely crazy love for Israel, truly crazy. I think I have more followers from India than from anywhere else."