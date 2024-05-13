Netanyahu calls Colombia's President an 'anti-Semite'

TEL AVIV: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Colombian President Gustavo Petro an anti-Semite in the wake of Petro's decision to sever diplomatic ties with the State of Israel. In announcing his decision, Petro accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Netanyahu responded by saying, "Israel will not be lectured by an anti-Semitic supporter of Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that massacred, raped, mutilated and burned alive 1,200 innocent people on October 7. Shame on you President Petro!"