Begin typing your search...

Netanyahu attends funeral of Gal Eisenkot, son of war cabinet minister Gadi Eisonkot

Gal Eisenkot is the son of Gadi Eisenkot who is presently a member of Israel war cabinet and a former Chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

ByIANSIANS|8 Dec 2023 10:22 AM GMT
Netanyahu attends funeral of Gal Eisenkot, son of war cabinet minister Gadi Eisonkot
X

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TEL AVIV: Several high level political leaders and other dignitaries including Israeli President Issac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are attending the funeral services of Gal Eisenkot who was killed while fighting Hamas in Gaza.

Gal Eisenkot is the son of Gadi Eisenkot who is presently a member of Israel war cabinet and a former Chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The funeral is being held at Herzliya in which thousands of people are attending.

The IDF has lost 91 soldiers since ground invasion commenced in Gaza from October 27.

Gal EisenkotGadi EisenkotIsrael Defense ForcesIDFWorldIssac HerzogGazaBenjamin Netanyahu
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X