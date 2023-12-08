Netanyahu attends funeral of Gal Eisenkot, son of war cabinet minister Gadi Eisonkot

TEL AVIV: Several high level political leaders and other dignitaries including Israeli President Issac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are attending the funeral services of Gal Eisenkot who was killed while fighting Hamas in Gaza.



Gal Eisenkot is the son of Gadi Eisenkot who is presently a member of Israel war cabinet and a former Chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The funeral is being held at Herzliya in which thousands of people are attending.

The IDF has lost 91 soldiers since ground invasion commenced in Gaza from October 27.