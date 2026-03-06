Nepal's newly formed Rastriya Swantantra Party leads in early counting of votes

The RSP led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, won one seat and is leading in another 36, while the Nepali Congress is ahead on five, according to preliminary results in 46 seats where counting is in progress.

Ousted premier Oli's CPN (UML) was ahead on three seats and the Nepali Communist Party on one.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday - the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.