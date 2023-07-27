Nepali and Norwegian climbers set record of climbing 14 peaks in 92 days

KATHMANDU: Climbers Kristin Harila and Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa from Norway and Nepal respectively, on Thursday morning set a record for a speedy expedition of 14 peaks above 8000 meters within 92 days. Sherpa and Harila on Thursday morning stood atop the second highest peak- the K2 completing the forte to ascend the above eight thousand peak beating the previous record set by former British Soldier Nirmal Purja.

“They scaled the K2 this morning (27 July 2023). They now have the record for the fastest climbers to complete the 14 peaks above 8000 meters. They completed the forte within 3 months,” Chhang Dewa Sherpa, Expedition Director at Seven Summit Treks confirmed to ANI over the phone.

Kristin, along with Makalu-based Sherpa conquered G1 on July 18 and Broad Peak on July 23. They also scaled the world's 13th highest mountain, G2 on July 15 while the duo stood atop Nanga Parbat on June 26. Earlier, they climbed Mt Manaslu on June 10 as well as Mt Annapurna on June 5 and Mt Dhaulagiri on May 29. In a quest to summit all 14 of the world's highest mountains, the multiple record-holder climbers scaled Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse on May 23.

The duo also climbed Kanchenjunga on May 18. Kristin along with Tenjen started her ambitious 14 peaks project by climbing Mt Shishapangma on April 26. Then, they scaled Mt Cho Oyu in Tibet on May 3. On May 15, the climbers scaled Mt Makalu. Now, Kristin and Tenjen have smashed the fastest summit record held by Nirmal Purja who climbed all 14 peaks including Mt Manaslu and Mt Dhaulagiri real summits in two years and five months and 15 days.

Purja aka Nims had scaled 14 mountains including the fore summits of Mt Manaslu and Mt Dhaulagiri in six months and six days. Kristin, 37, who holds multiple fastest climbing records, has already become the first woman climber to make the fastest ascent of 14 peaks above 8,000m in just one year and five days, Seven Summit Treks said.