Nepali-American found guilty of murdering his wife

Bhatt, in a surprise testimony last week, admitted before the jury that he had dismembered and disposed of the body of his wife, Mamta Kafle.

However, he insisted that he did not kill his wife, but found her dead from an apparent suicide.

On Tuesday, jurors found Bhatt guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife, defiling and concealing her body.

“This verdict represents an important measure of justice for Mamta Kafle Bhatt, whose life was tragically taken and whose family has endured more than two years of unimaginable pain and uncertainty,” Amy Ashworth, Attorney of the Commonwealth of Virginia, said in a statement on Friday.

"The defendant murdered Mamta Kafle, the defendant dismembered Mamta Kafle, and the defendant got rid of her like garbage," Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sarah Sami said.

Kafle's body was never found after she disappeared from their Manassas Park home in July 2024.

“He gave her a final resting place in the landfill in Luray, Virginia. Mamta will always be missing for that family there,” Sami said.

Bhatt faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction. The other convictions of concealing and defiling a body carry up to five years each. Bhatt is set to be sentenced on March 12 next year.opportunities.