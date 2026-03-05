Nepal votes to elect new PM, six months after Gen Z movement toppled Oli-led govt

The elections are being closely watched by India, which hopes for a stable government in the politically fragile Himalayan nation to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

Newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, is posing a tough challenge to two traditional political parties - the Nepali Congress party and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

The RSP, formed in 2022, has received significant support during the campaign and Shah is said to be a strong candidate for prime minister. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) were part of the government toppled by the Gen Z last year.

Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa is the prime ministerial candidate of his party, whereas the CPN (UML) has projected Oli as its PM face.

According to the Election Commission, the voting across Nepal is taking place in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere. Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected.

Around 3.16 million people have exercised their franchise till 12 pm, with the voting process going smoothly, it said.