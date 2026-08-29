Nepal toll rises to 579, 1,900 missing

According to a New York Times report, Nepal officials doubled the number of missing to 1,900 on Friday, after around 900 people connected with hydropower projects were found unaccounted for. Meanwhile, 320 Indians remain missing and around 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal by land route. Twenty-one Indians arrived in New Delhi this afternoon, a day after they reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected areas of Nepal, he said.