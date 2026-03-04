Nepal to hold general election on Thursday, first after Gen Z protests

More than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese will exercise their franchise to elect 275 member House of Representatives (HoR) from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The election campaign concluded mid-night of Monday, March 2. The voting will start at 7 am on Thursday, March 5, and conclude at 5 pm.

Acting Chief election commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari told media persons on Wednesday, “This time the voting percentage will increase and the percentage of invalid ballot papers will also decline due to improved voter education launched by the commission.”