Nepal requests India to recognise National ID card as valid travel document

The Department of Immigration has forwarded the proposal to the Indian government through diplomatic channels, seeking recognition of the NID for travel to India, spokesperson Tika Ram Dhakal said.

"We have already sent the proposal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the Home Ministry, and the Foreign Ministry has forwarded it to the concerned authorities of India," he said.

"We are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu regarding the matter and are awaiting a formal response from the Indian side," Dhakal added.

If the proposal is approved, the National Identity Card will become the third valid identification document for Nepali citizens travelling to India by both air and land routes, alongside the citizenship certificate and passport, he said.