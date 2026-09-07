Nepal probes abusive social media comments targeting flood survivors

The Cyber Bureau is compiling profiles of users who posted such comments and is working to identify their addresses and telephone numbers, even though no formal complaints have been filed by those targeted, the report said.

“A 10-member team is working on this,” Cyber Bureau spokesperson Dilip Kumar Giri was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “Such behaviour, which causes further distress to flood survivors, must be discouraged. Those responsible will face action.”

Shah, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said those who “belittle those in pain or seek to cause them further suffering at this sensitive time are criminals” and warned that the government would show “no leniency towards them”.

The online abuse continued despite the warning, with a video posted on Sunday showing a woman holding a young child and appealing for help to locate her husband and other relatives, drawing mocking and insulting comments, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The Cyber Bureau arrested a man in Kathmandu over comments it said could inflame ethnic tensions in connection with the disaster, the report added.

Birendra Madai of Baitadi was arrested on Saturday after posting comments about the ethnic identity of people affected by the floods, it said.