Nepal PM Shah to meet Indian, Chinese envoys on August 10

After meeting the Indian envoy first, followed by the Chinese counterpart, Shah will also meet with the US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires on Tuesday.

In a departure from a long tradition of individual meetings, Shah, who was sworn-in on March 27 after a landslide win, held a joint courtesy meeting on April 8 with as many as 17 Kathmandu-based Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions, including those from India and China, at Singhadurbar, the prime minister's office.

On Sunday, Foreign Ministry sources said Shah will meet Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava on Monday morning and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming later that afternoon.

It will be followed by a meeting with the US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Scott Urbom on Tuesday and other envoys.