Nepal PM 'Prachanda' to arrive for PM Modi's swearing-in on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' along with his daughter and a delegation will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

"At the cordial invitation of Prime Minister of India His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is paying an official visit to India to attend the former's swearing-in ceremony to be held on June 9, 2024, in New Delhi," the Ministry's official release said.

"The Prime Minister will leave Kathmandu for New Delhi on 09 June 2024. He will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Hon'ble Mr Padam Giri, and high-ranking officials of the Government of Nepal," it added.

The Nepali Prime Minister will return home on Monday.

PM Modi and Nepal PM 'Prachanda' held a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening, during which PM Modi extended an invitation to his Nepali counterpart for the ceremony. The Nepali Prime Minister, in turn, confirmed his attendance, with a formal announcement expected soon.

"During Wednesday evening's telephonic conversation between two leaders, the invitation was extended to the Nepali PM for attendance in the swearing-in ceremony. The Nepali Prime Minister also confirmed the attendance. A formal announcement will be made soon," a senior official told ANI.

This development came after PM Dahal extended his congratulations to PM Modi on Tuesday for the "electoral success" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent Lok Sabha elections, marking their third consecutive term.

Prachanda also commended the enthusiastic participation of the Indian electorate, hailing the completion of the world's largest democratic exercise.

"Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Loksabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India," said 'Prachanda' in a post on X.

Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, "President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend."