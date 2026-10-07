Nepal moves to amend laws to facilitate death registration of 5,285 still missing after the Aug 26 floods

The move comes two days after the government ended the 40-day search and rescue operation for victims of the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli floods, which killed at least 1,455 people and left 5,285 missing, according to revised figures shared by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The government is preparing amendments to the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act and the National Identity Card and Registration Act to address difficulties faced by families of missing people in registering their deaths, according to officials at a parliamentary special committee meeting held on Tuesday.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry Joint Secretary Subash Kumar Bhattarai said the existing legal provisions were not sufficient to facilitate the declaration and registration of deaths of people missing in the disaster.