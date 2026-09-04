Nepal: Man who chanted Hare Krishna for 9 days while trapped in tunnel rescued on Krishna Janmashtami

And coincidentally, he got rescued on the day of Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu festival which celebrates Krishna's birthday.

Sanjay Sah, a 30-year-old employee of the Nepal Electricity Authority from Saptari district of Madhesh province, was among the two workers rescued.

He told security personnel that he was chanting 'Hare Krishna” mantra for the last nine days while trapped inside the tunnel.

“I was chanting Hare Krishna mahamantra for the past nine days,” he said, briefly talking about the incident soon after he taken out safely.