Nepal issues fresh flood warning as water level rises at site of deadly flash flood

“The water level mixed with mud has increased at the same place where the flash flood occurred on Wednesday, and there is a risk of more flooding in the area,” the authority said in a fresh notice.

The NDRRMA urged people involved in search and rescue operations, as well as those staying in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas for various reasons, to remain highly alert and immediately move to safer places if they face any risk.

Nepal Police also issued an alert after receiving information that a water dam on the Tibetan side had burst again.

“Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibetan side has burst again,” Nepal Police said in a post on X.