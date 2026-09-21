Nepal govt holding discussions on resettling Bhotekoshi flood victims in safe places, says minister

Minister for Information and Communication Bikram Timilsina said the government was collaborating and coordinating with various agencies on relief, relocation and reconstruction for people affected by the Bhotekoshi flash floods.

Flash floods, originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

In a meeting with a delegation of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) at the ministry, Timilsina said relocation and reconstruction were among the government's priorities and programmes were being taken forward based on the problems faced by the victims and their needs.