Nepal records 6% turnout till 9.30 am in first election since govt-toppling Gen Z protests last year

The Election Commission said about six per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballots by 9.30 am.

Voting is ongoing smoothly across the country with minor incidents in a very few places, Election Commissioner Sagun Shumsher Rana was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

Nepal Police confirmed that apart from minor disagreements at a few locations, no serious problems had occurred.

Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said, “Some jostling is expected during elections, but no major issues have arisen. We are ensuring that the voting process remains peaceful throughout the day.”

"Voting started in all the constituencies, including the southern plains, hilly area and the mountain region at 7 am," Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said.

“The election started in a peaceful environment across the country,” he added.

Addressing a press meet here on the eve of the polls, Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari on Wednesday had said that all preparations for the election had been completed and urged voters to participate actively and enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.